Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.