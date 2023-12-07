Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Moderna worth $117,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,917 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

