Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $146.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,512,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 637,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Kinder Morgan worth $146,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after acquiring an additional 233,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

