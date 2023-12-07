Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $148.66 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Consolidated Edison worth $148,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

