Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,453 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of ResMed worth $140,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

