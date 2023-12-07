Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,909 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. worth $122,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $74.73 on Thursday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.