Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 250,249 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,249 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $149,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,522,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Roblox by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Roblox by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

