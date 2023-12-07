Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 54,445 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $120,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.0 %

MTD stock opened at $1,093.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

