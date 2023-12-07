Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 63,503 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Kimberly-Clark worth $165,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $122.45 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

