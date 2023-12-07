NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.22 or 0.99888724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

