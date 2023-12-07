Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $542.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $542.70 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.21 or 0.05228776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

