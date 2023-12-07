O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,007.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $985.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.24. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

