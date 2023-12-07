Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 1.5 %

SEED stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.