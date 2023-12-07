Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,990 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $124,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

