Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 1.9%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). Approximately 107,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 784,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle sold 777,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £295,260 ($372,944.30). Insiders sold a total of 1,017,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,951,000 over the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

