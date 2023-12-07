Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.570-1.590 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

