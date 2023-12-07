Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

