Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.16. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 182,965 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $148,321.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares in the company, valued at $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $148,321.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares in the company, valued at $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,532.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 83.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

