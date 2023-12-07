Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.2 %

PAYO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 170,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,117. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.