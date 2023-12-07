Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at $9,553,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 208.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 655,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 379.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 380.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 404,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Pearson stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

