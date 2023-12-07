PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

