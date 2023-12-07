PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

