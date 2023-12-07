Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 346,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,689,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

