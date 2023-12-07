Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $80,485.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $567,877. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

