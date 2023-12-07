Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $280,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 900.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,504. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

