Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $24,629,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,160,675 shares of company stock worth $103,002,960. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Vertex Trading Down 2.4 %

Vertex stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $30.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

