Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Increased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 704,864 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,980. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

