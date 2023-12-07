Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) is Great Point Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,550,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,088 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics makes up about 5.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,402,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,044. The stock has a market cap of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

