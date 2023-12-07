Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Presidio Property Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

