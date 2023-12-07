Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Up 2.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 22,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Presidio Property Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.