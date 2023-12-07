Prometeus Trading Up 0% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00010659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $89.08 million and approximately $782,966.73 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

