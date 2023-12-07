Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.89. 288,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

