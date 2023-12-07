PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.33 and a beta of 1.40.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. PubMatic’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The rally in Braze, Inc. gains momentum: 30% upside potential
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.