PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. PubMatic’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.