Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $230.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

