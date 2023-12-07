Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 209.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

