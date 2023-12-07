Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Announces None Dividend of $0.63

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 23.22 and a quick ratio of 23.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 80.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

