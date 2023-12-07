RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 8,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.52.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 433,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

