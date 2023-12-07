RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,988. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RB Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.