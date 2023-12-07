Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) recently:

11/30/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $596.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $591.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $503.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $587.00 to $579.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $584.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $596.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $520.00.

10/13/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $529.00 to $531.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $548.41. 303,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,715. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $507.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.64.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.