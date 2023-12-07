ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00168073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002319 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

