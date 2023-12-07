Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.60% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $3,586,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

REGN stock opened at $835.97 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

