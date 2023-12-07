Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Down 20%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 31,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.
