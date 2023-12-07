Reviewing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $9.98, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $65.75 million 20.47 $73.91 million ($0.74) -10.19 ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 1.25

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and ams-OSRAM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Navitas Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20% ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Navitas Semiconductor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

