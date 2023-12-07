Robert W. Harrison Sells 122 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Harrison sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $20,356.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.4 %

CLH opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.52. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

