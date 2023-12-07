Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.82. 35,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.06 and its 200 day moving average is $296.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $451,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

