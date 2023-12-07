RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPT Realty

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $15,695,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $12,406,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $11,756,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $9,486,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.