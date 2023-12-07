Sae-Peng (Simon) Cheong Buys 386,694 Shares of AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Stock

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Free Report) insider Sae-Peng (Simon) Cheong acquired 386,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,446.89 ($64,534.36).

Sae-Peng (Simon) Cheong also recently made the following trade(s):

AVJennings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

AVJennings Company Profile

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the development and sale of land, new homes, townhomes, and apartments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

