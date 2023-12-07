Safe Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00009872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $89.03 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.78905254 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

