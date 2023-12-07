Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

