SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.32 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

